SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — There was another sighting of a black bear that remains on the loose in Delaware County. Police say it was spotted on Kennerly Road in Springfield overnight.
There were previously sightings in Aldan, Collingdale, Villanova and Marple Township over the weekend.
A surveillance camera captured the bear in Springfield just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities have nicknamed the bear “Delco.”
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is searching the area. They say the bear could be looking for food.
If you spot the bear, call police.
