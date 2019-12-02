WATCH LIVE:Berks County DA Holds Press Conference On Mother Charged In Deaths Of Children Found Hanged In Basement
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By Matt Petrillo
Filed Under:Bucks County weather, DOYLESTOWN News, Local, Local TV


DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Doylestown, Bucks County has already seen its share of snow on Monday morning. It was enough to pull out the shovel to clear sidewalks in the area.

The good news, though, is streets are currently clear.

Kids are enjoying the day too at the hill by the Mercer Museum. It’s one of the most popular sledding spots in Bucks County.

Just about every school district in Bucks County is closed.

Even though there’s not a ton of snow on the ground, children are making the most of it.

“It will probably be fun. I love sledding down here,” Branden Knorr said.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Bucks County until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

 

Comments