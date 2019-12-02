Comments
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Doylestown, Bucks County has already seen its share of snow on Monday morning. It was enough to pull out the shovel to clear sidewalks in the area.
The good news, though, is streets are currently clear.
Kids are enjoying the day too at the hill by the Mercer Museum. It’s one of the most popular sledding spots in Bucks County.
Just about every school district in Bucks County is closed.
Even though there’s not a ton of snow on the ground, children are making the most of it.
“It will probably be fun. I love sledding down here,” Branden Knorr said.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Bucks County until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
