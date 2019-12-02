Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A lot of Eagles fans are fed up after the Birds’ embarrassing loss to the Dolphins Sunday. And that includes a young fan with a lot on her mind.
Seven-year-old Jenny’s spot-on analysis was captured on video.
“They are stinking this season,” Jenny said of the Eagles. “Not like a couple years ago — they’re dropping balls, they’re catching the balls and then they’re dropping them, they’re not making so much touchdowns and also they need to fix that.”
Jenny lives in Atlanta but her family is originally from South Jersey and they’re diehard Eagles fans.
Jenny’s mom shared the video on Facebook.
After mom stopped recording, Jenny said she still loves her Eagles and she’s not giving up on the Birds.
