1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s unclear if slick conditions played a role in an overnight crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound inner lanes near Summerdale and Adams Avenues.
The vehicle overturned.
The accident also took out a traffic light, so expect delays in the area through the morning commute.
