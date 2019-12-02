SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s unclear if slick conditions played a role in an overnight crash on Roosevelt Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound inner lanes near Summerdale and Adams Avenues.

The vehicle overturned.

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

The accident also took out a traffic light, so expect delays in the area through the morning commute.

Comments