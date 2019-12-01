  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bear Sighting, Delaware County news, Local, Local TV


DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — According to officials in Delaware County, there have been three more reports of black bear sightings. Two of the reports came from Collingdale Borough and the third report came from Aldan Borough.

These are the latest reports of bear sightings after a bear was spotted roaming a driveway on Harrison Road in nearby Villanova Friday morning. That was followed by another sighting Friday night on Cove Road in Marple Township.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is monitoring the situation.

The best advice if you see a bear is, leave it alone and call authorities.

