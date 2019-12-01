SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman has died after a fire at her South Philadelphia home, police say. Crews were called to the 1400 block of South Clarion Street for a report of a fire in a two-story brick rowhome on Sunday.

Police say firefighters found a woman — believed to be 84 years old — on the second floor inside the home. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

The fire was put out at 9:41 p.m., police say.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshall is handling the investigation.

