PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An elderly woman has died after a fire at her South Philadelphia home, police say. Crews were called to the 1400 block of South Clarion Street for a report of a fire in a two-story brick rowhome on Sunday.
Police say firefighters found a woman — believed to be 84 years old — on the second floor inside the home. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
The fire was put out at 9:41 p.m., police say.
It’s unclear what started the fire.
The Philadelphia Fire Marshall is handling the investigation.
