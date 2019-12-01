PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday was World AIDS Day and Philadelphia is commemorating the occasion with a display of a memorial quilt. CBS3 was at the Congregation Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street on Sunday, where the AIDS Fund crafted a new panel of the Aids Memorial Quilt.
Those who wished to remember someone who lost their lives to AIDS added to the quilt.
It’s the largest community arts project in the world.
“It’s a good reminder and educational tool about where we are in the epidemic today. We’ve made a lot of strides in the fight against HIV, but we never want to forget those we lost to the epidemic and those who continue to live with HIV today,” AIDS Fund Director Robb Reichard said.
The quilt began in San Francisco more than 30 years ago. On Sunday, the tapestry includes more than 49,000 panels.
The president is also commemorating World AIDS Day. A red ribbon is hanging from the White House.
World AIDS Day happens every year on Dec. 1.
