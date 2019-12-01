



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 meteorologists are tracking a complex system that could create some miserable conditions for commuters in the Philadelphia region. Most of the region is under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. Sunday as travelers head home this holiday weekend.

It’s expected to be a cold rain for most of the day in Philadelphia, but areas northwest of the city, including Berks County, Upper Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley into the Poconos could see some ice accumulations and maybe even some snow today.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Philadelphia & surrounding suburbs until 2 PM. Most of the precip not reaching the ground just yet due to dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Light rain falling in Delaware and South Jersey. Latest forecast on @CBSPhilly this AM. pic.twitter.com/4dnY572HsS — Tiffany Savona (@TiffanySavonaWX) December 1, 2019

If we see a wintry mix in the Philadelphia area it will likely end by mid-to-late morning and changeover to a cold rain. The wintry mix could continue into the early afternoon across the Lehigh Valley and Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, and Berks Counties.

There’s potential that wintry mix will changeover to all snow in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Sunday’s weather is expected to cause a messy commute for drivers heading home from the holiday weekend. Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared for slippery road conditions.

PennDOT issued safety tips for drivers traveling through winter weather.

The rain is expected to move out Sunday evening, giving much of the region a break before round two rolls in on Monday.