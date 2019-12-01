



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As planes landed into Philadelphia International Airport Sunday morning, uneasiness about the winter storm moving into the northeast took off. A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Most of the region was under a winter weather advisory on Sunday afternoon as travelers headed home this holiday weekend.

“I don’t like it, not ready for it,” Dottie Casula said.

The storm brought a wintry mix and freezing rain to part of the area. The impact of the roving storm could be felt near and far as travelers returned home after Thanksgiving.

“They had to de-ice the plane so we waited a little longer. We just got here an hour later than we were supposed to,” one woman said.

Philadelphia International Airport had about four cancellations and a dozen delays late Sunday morning.

Administrators are urging travelers to plan accordingly and check their flight status with their airline.

Airport officials say Sunday was the busiest Thanksgiving travel day with some 100,000 travelers flying in and out of Philadelphia International Airport.

According to AAA, most travelers chose to hit the roads this holiday.

“We’re head up from Bucks County, Levittown area, to York County to pick up the grandson, then we’re turning around and coming right back in a hurry,” Chuck Sell said.

Sell added he was concerned about slippery road conditions.

“I have a four-wheel truck but it’s still not good on the highway,” he said.

Andrea Christian was supposed to take a bus back to Pittsburgh from Reading but chose to get ahead of the freezing rain and sleet.

“My roommate, she’s from this area. She’s coming to pick me up before the storm hits,” she said.

CBS3 found several salt trucks through parts of Chester County with snow expected for Monday.

“It should be interesting about how much we’re going to get,” Christian said.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says about 170 salt trucks will continue to be on standby with winter weather looming.