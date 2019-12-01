



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has announced charges against 41-year-old Robert Jamieson for fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue on Saturday.

Jamieson has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder among other charges.

According to police, he was walking up the street, randomly firing his gun as people exited a SEPTA bus. He first shot at a woman, but she was not struck. But he continued firing and fatally struck a 16-year-old girl.

“A teenage girl is lost forever to her family and community because, once again, someone who should not have had access to a firearm got their hands on one and used it to terrorize, hurt, and kill other people. What good are laws that prohibit those with certain criminal records from being able to carry firearms when guns are so plentiful in our county and Commonwealth?” District Attorney Krasner said.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jamieson has a prior felony drug conviction that makes him ineligible to carry a firearm.