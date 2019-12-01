Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood during the overnight hours Sunday. Crews were called to the 4700 block of East Howell Street for a house fire around 3:30 a.m.
Flames burned right through the side of the home as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
CBS3 is told there were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but there are not reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
