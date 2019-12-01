PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles went to Miami, but it was anything but paradise. The Eagles’ defense was scorched by Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker and Miami’s placekicker caught a touchdown from its punter as the Birds fell, 37-31, to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles had a chance to move into a first-place tie with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East with four games left, but the loss keeps them one game back. Because the Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving to the Bills, the Eagles still have a shot at the division, but Sunday’s defeat was a crushing one.

Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 39 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. He threw an interception on his first pass.

Dolphins punter Matt Haack was 1 for 1 with a 1-yard TD pass to kicker Jason Sanders.

RT if we had you fooled 😂😅#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/RH59wpft4r — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 1, 2019

Parker caught seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. His first TD had a 43-yarder on a 4th-and-2 in the first quarter.

Miami came into Sunday’s game averaging 14.8 points, which was 30th in the NFL. The Dolphins’ 37 points were easily a season-high. Their previous season high was 24 in a 41-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

Sunday was the Dolphins’ third win of the season.

Despite generating constant pressure on Fitzpatrick and sacking him three times, the Eagles’ defense fell apart in the second half. The Dolphins, which had scored 18 offensive touchdowns before Sunday, scored TDs on their first five drives of the second half.

The Birds allowed 23 points in the final 30 minutes.

Ronald Darby picked off Fitzpatrick on the Dolphins’ QB’s first pass attempt, which led to a TD pass from Carson Wentz to Miles Sanders.

The Eagles’ offense had Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks back on the offensive line as well as Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor at wideout. Still, the Birds’ offense couldn’t outscore the Dolphins.

Wentz completed 28 for 45 passes for 310 yards and three TDs and an interception.

Jeffery caught nine balls for 137 yards and a touchdown, while Agholor caught three passes for 41 yards. Sanders ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts and picked up 22 yards on five catches with a TD.

JJ Arcega-Whiteside scored his first-career touchdown — a 15-yard TD catch — that gave the Eagles a 21-14 halftime lead.

The 5-7 Eagles will host the New York Giants next Monday night.