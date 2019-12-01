



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Murder charges were filed on Sunday against 41-year-old Robert Jamieson, the man who police say shot and killed a teenage girl on Saturday in North Philadelphia. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with CBS3 on Sunday night.

Ceani Smalls was 16 years old. She dreamt of being a dentist. That will never happen.

Police and District Attorney Larry Krasner say they have her killer.

“They just took a beautiful angel away from us and it hurts our heart,” Cynthia Seabrook, Ceani’s best friend’s mother, said.

Ceani, a straight-A 11th grader at the Mathematics Civics & Sciences charter school was shot to death near 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue in North Philly after stepping off a Route 33 SEPTA bus on Saturday.

“I cried, I been crying,” Ceani’s father Dwyane Smalls said. “It ain’t over. It just started. It was only yesterday.”

Relatives identify 16-year-old girl shot & killed after getting off of Route 33 @SEPTA bus at 22nd St & Sedgley Ave in North Philly as Ceani Smalls, a Straight-A student at Mathematics Civics and Sciences Charter School; Her dad says she dreamt of being a dentist@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UCyKWVic0c — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) December 2, 2019

Smalls says he allowed “Cici,” as loved ones affectionately called her, to meet with friends at the Fashion District Mall in Center City because she had a good report card. When she returned home, a gunman walked up to her bus stop and randomly started firing at a crowd.

Police say Ceani was the only person hit. She was shot once in her left shoulder.

Smalls was less than a block away.

“I was right in the house. I didn’t hear the gunshots,” he said. “One of my neighbors heard the gunshots but by the time I had got to the corner, they already moved the body and I didn’t think twice of it being her.”

Gold balloons were released for Ceani’s favorite color. Seabrook is her best friend’s mother.

“She was a beautiful young lady. Very respectful, well mannered. Lovely little girl,” Seabrook said.

CBS3 obtained video of Jamieson, the suspected gunman identified by at least three witnesses. Police carried him into custody after finding him hiding behind a parked vehicle with an unloaded gun.

Jamieson was not permitted to carry a gun due to a prior conviction.

He has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“I hope y’all give him hell,” Seabrook said. “I hope he gets the highest sentence the judge could offer him because this was not fair to Ceani.”

Ceani was the 106th person under 18 shot in Philadelphia this year.

“She ain’t coming back. The violence is nonsense. It really needs to stop,” Smalls said.

Ceani would have turned 17 in February. Her family says she was looking forward to attending her junior prom.

Jamieson is due back in court on Dec. 18 for his preliminary hearing.