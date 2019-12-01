Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you question if your dog should be wearing a jacket while outside in the winter? Dogs with short coats, regardless of their size, get cold and should be in a jacket during the winter.
PSPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness Mornings to talk about why short coat dogs should be wearing a jacket.
“I know a lot of people think that’s really obnoxious thing to see a dog in a coat because they have their own coats, well their own coats are not necessarily enough for them,” Erickson said.
If you’re only going out for about 10 minutes it might not be necessary but if you are planning to go on a long walk, certain breeds should be wearing a coat.
Watch the video above for more information.
