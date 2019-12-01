Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shopping deals continue for Cyber Monday shoppers tomorrow. And while there may be some serious discounts to take advantage of, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for online scammers.
They say to watch out for false advertising and to keep a close eye on the web address on your browser.
Scammers love to create look-a-like websites for popular businesses.
Keep your anti-virus software up-to-date.
Also, offers from online retailers can be misleading so always check the price before you purchase.
And use your credit card because if any fraudulent charges turn up later you can dispute them.
