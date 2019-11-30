GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A woman and three children were airlifted to the hospital after police say they were involved in a car crash. The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Aloe Street and Bremen Avenue in Galloway Township on Saturday.
Police say a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Veronica Tyson, of Atlantic City, drove through a stop sign while traveling eastbound on Breman Avenue and struck a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Christopher Gruber, of Galloway Township.
The initial call indicated several children were ejected from a vehicle, according to police.
Tyson along with a 5-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-year-old were airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in unknown conditions for medical treatment.
Gruber was also injured in the accident.
Officer Paul Smith is handling the investigation. Charges are pending upon the investigation.
