By CBS3 Staff
ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Three men have been arrested in connection to an armored car robbery in October, police say. The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrests of 37-year-old Alberto Torres, 35-year-old Christopher Flores and 38-year-old Michael Vazquez on Friday.

Police say the three suspects stole $380,000 from a Garda Armored car outside of the Willow Grove Park Mall on Oct. 8.

Part of the stolen money was recovered, according to police.

Police believe the men — all from Newark, New Jersey — are involved in other thefts.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 267-536-1100.

