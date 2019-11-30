PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young girl between the ages of 12 and 14 has died after police say she was shot in North Philadelphia. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue on Saturday.

Police say the girl was shot in her left shoulder after stepping off of a bus. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was walking up the street, randomly firing as people exited the bus. He first fired at a woman first, but she was not struck. He then continued firing, fatally striking the girl.

“At the time people saw him already firing, I guess that in and of itself is not normal behavior,” Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said. “Walking down the street, didn’t seem to be directing toward anybody — just the fact they were exiting the bus and [he was] firing in that direction.

“When police got to him, his gun was empty and they were able to apprehend him hiding behind a car.”

The suspect is known to police.

At least 14 shots were firing during the incident, police say.

“Every shooting is upsetting and everyone is somebody’s family member, but when it happens to children or teenagers, it just seems the unfairness of it, the sadness of it is magnified even more,” Coulter said. “It’s horrible, especially when you can’t explain why somebody [is] walking down the street firing a gun. Senseless.”

An investigation is ongoing.