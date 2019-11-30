ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Micah Tennant, the 10-year-old killed by gunfire at a high school football in Pleasantville, was laid to rest on Saturday in Atlantic City. Hundreds of loved ones, law enforcement officers and community members attended the homegoing service for the child lovingly known as “DJ Dew.”
The service was held at the New Shiloh Baptist Church.
A reception followed at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
“I need to support this family. I need to support this community. Absolutely I’m here. My love goes out to the family and to all the friends and to the loved ones for the little boy,” Steve Stephen, who attended the service, said.
A billboard tribute stands over Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, reading, “We must stop the violence.”
Micah was attending a game in Pleasantville on Nov. 15 when a gunman opened fire on the bleachers, striking him in the neck.
Thirty-one-year-old Alvin Wyatt is facing murder charges.
You must log in to post a comment.