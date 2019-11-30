  • CBS 3On Air

LEWES, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they are investigating a shooting involving a state trooper. Delaware State Police said a 47-year-old man was shot by a trooper Friday night in Lewes.

Police said troopers responded to a call about an armed man threatening suicide. Police said the man was outside a residence displaying a handgun when he was shot by a trooper.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately identify the trooper or the man who was shot.

They did not describe the nature of the man’s injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

