



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Wintry weather could cause major delays for holiday travelers heading home in the Philadelphia region Sunday and Monday. In anticipation of a potential travel headache, some airlines are taking steps to lower the number of travel delays for passengers.

American Airlines is waiving fees for passengers to change their flights to and from Philadelphia and surrounding cities ahead of the winter storm.

Delta Airlines is also waiving fees for travelers in certain cities, including New Jersey and New York.

As the storm continues its eastward movement, it’ll affect post-Thanksgiving travel with widespread snow, ice and powerful winds into the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

“Wintry weather will produce some difficult travel conditions across parts of the eastern US Sunday and Monday,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “The big storm that moved onto the West Coast last Tuesday will reach the eastern US this weekend.”

A significant storm continues its eastward movement this weekend impacting post Thanksgiving travel. Widespread snow, areas of ice, and powerful winds from the Northern Tier states into the Northeast can be expected. A new CA storm will bring feet of mountain snow this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ZRqzbdqMSc — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 30, 2019

Record snow levels have already been set from Denver to New Mexico.

A record 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, an American airline trade organization. That’s up 3.7% from last year.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the US airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers expected that day, according to the organization’s estimates.

