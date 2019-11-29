WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two 17-year-old boys were arrested after trying to steal video games while Black Friday shopping at a New Castle County Walmart, police say. New Castle Division of Police officers were on assignment at the Walmart located on Centerville Road when around 6 p.m. a Walmart employee approached the officers informing them of three men attempting to shoplift multiple video games.

There was an altercation between the officers and the suspects when they attempted to flee the store, leading to the arrest of two 17-year-old boys.

A bystander posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

The teens were transported to New Castle County Police Headquarters.

One of the boys was charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting, one count of misdemeanor conspiracy, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was released to his parent/guardian.

The second boy was charged with one count of misdemeanor shoplifting and released to a parent/guardian on $500 unsecured bail.

The third teen involved was not arrested.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, contact the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800.