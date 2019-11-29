PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday shoppers, make sure you save some shopping energy for Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual event celebrating small and locally owned businesses.
While big retailers often focus on Black Friday, consumers are also urged to support locally owned and independent on Small Business Saturday.
.@Lin_Manuel chatted with Amex CMO Elizabeth Rutledge about what small businesses mean to him & his community, as well as the future of shopping small. Celebrate the 10th annual #SmallBizSat on 11/30 & #ShopSmall in support of the small businesses that make our communities thrive pic.twitter.com/CK24kTVY7e
— American Express (@AmericanExpress) November 23, 2019
Shopping at a small, locally owned business has more of an impact on the economy. Every $100 spent at a small business puts $68 back into your local economy compared to $43 of $100 spent at big retailers.
Many towns will be offering free parking, musical performances and other festivities.
