By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Small Business Saturday


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holiday shoppers, make sure you save some shopping energy for Saturday. Small Business Saturday is an annual event celebrating small and locally owned businesses.

While big retailers often focus on Black Friday, consumers are also urged to support locally owned and independent on Small Business Saturday.

Shopping at a small, locally owned business has more of an impact on the economy. Every $100 spent at a small business puts $68 back into your local economy compared to $43 of $100 spent at big retailers.

Many towns will be offering free parking, musical performances and other festivities.

