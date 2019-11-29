Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The search is one for the driver of a vehicle who fled after that crashing into a building in Camden County, according to police. The crash happened along the 400 block of East Evesham Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Friday evening.
The vehicle left behind a pile of bricks from the building it crashed into.
Police are describing the vehicle as a blue SUV with New Jersey tags and front-end damage.
No injuries were reported in connection to the crash.
