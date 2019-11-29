  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFrosty the Snowman
    8:32 PMFrosty Returns
    9:01 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The search is one for the driver of a vehicle who fled after that crashing into a building in Camden County, according to police. The crash happened along the 400 block of East Evesham Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Friday evening.

The vehicle left behind a pile of bricks from the building it crashed into.

credit: CBS3

Police are describing the vehicle as a blue SUV with New Jersey tags and front-end damage.

No injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

Comments