Comments
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in an accident involving a single bus on the New Jersey Turnpike. Police say the accident happened at mile marker 57 in the southbound lanes.
Police say one passenger was killed in the accident. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Several other people were transported to the hospital with injuries, but there is no word on how many or their conditions.
Police remain on scene investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.