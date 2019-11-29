PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Still need to take your holiday family photos? The Phillies are hosting a free event full of family fun at Citizens Bank Park Friday — and you can take your holiday photos on the field.
The first 1,000 fans will be able to take their photos on the field and enjoy donuts and hot chocolate in the Phillies dugout from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fans will then meet the Phillie Phanatic from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
And from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. fans can shop holiday deals at the New Era Phillies team store.
The New Era deals include free 2020 Bryce Harper Schedule Fatheads for the first 200 people in line, 50% off regularly priced items and an additional 25% off clearance items, fans who spend more than $200 get a free Phanatic Lifeguard bobblehead.
Fans should enter the Phillies Red Friday through the Third Base Plaza.
Free parking is available in Lot S, the entrance is off Pattison Avenue between Broad Street and Citizens Bank Way — but you must mention Red Friday.
