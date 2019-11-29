PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of our region from Sunday through Monday. The National Weather Service has issued the watch for the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks County and Northern New Jersey.
⚠️❄️ Winter Storm Watch issued for Upper Bucks, the Lehigh Valley, and Poconos Sunday morning through Monday evening. @CBSPhilly
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) November 29, 2019
According to the NWS, the heaviest snow will be seen closer to the Poconos and in Northern New Jersey. The NWS is expecting three to four inches in Allentown and up to eight inches in the Poconos.
Closer to the city and in Pennsylvania and South Jersey suburbs, the NWS is forecasting a wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain from Sunday morning through Monday. There is a chance for the Delaware Valley to see some snow Monday — less than an inch, according to the NWS.
(cont.) and portions of southeastern Pennsylvania may even see a brief period of freezing rain. A changeover to all rain is expected later on Sunday. A change back to snow or rain/snow mix is possible on Monday.#dewx #pawx #njwx #mdwx
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) November 29, 2019
That could make for slippery travel as people across the Delaware Valley head home from their long holiday weekends.
Watch the video for the full forecast.
You must log in to post a comment.