PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lane Johnson has a new reason to be thankful this holiday season — 72 million reasons to be exact. The Eagles signed the right tackle to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $72 million on Friday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report the signing.

The deal reportedly includes over $54 million in guaranteed money — the most guaranteed money to an offensive lineman in league history. It is also the largest contract in NFL history on a per-year basis, according to Garafolo.

Johnson, 29, has anchored the right side of the Eagles’ line since the team drafted him fourth overall in 2013. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

Johnson suffered a concussion in the Eagles’ loss to the Patriots in Week 11 and missed the Birds’ loss to the Seahawks last weekend.

The tackle will return Sunday when the Birds take on the 2-9 Dolphins.

Johnson is the second lineman the Eagles have locked up in November after right guard Brandon Brooks signed a four-year deal that made him the highest-paid guard in the league.

With Brooks and Johnson locked in long term and the Birds’ selecting left tackle Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, it’s clear the Eagles have a plan in place for the future.