Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chester Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene of West 2nd and Church Street in Chester just after 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chester Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene of West 2nd and Church Street in Chester just after 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Police say the victim died at the scene.
The striking vehicle was found a short time later not too far from the scene, according to police.
Police say the name of the victim is not being released at this time.
An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.