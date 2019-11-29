By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Chester News, Local, Local TV


CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Chester Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene of West 2nd and Church Street in Chester just after 3:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

The striking vehicle was found a short time later not too far from the scene, according to police.

Police say the name of the victim is not being released at this time.

An investigation continues.

