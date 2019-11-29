OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials say a missing kite surfer has reported himself safe after being seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City, New Jersey. The Coast Guard received a call saying an individual, wearing all black, was seen drifting out to see after falling off a kiteboard approximately 500-yards off Corson Inlet around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
The individual called the Coast Guard to report himself save Friday morning around 10 a.m., explaining to officials he had to cut his kite free after it malfunctioned and use the board to paddle back to shore.
Coast Guard members searched the area covering approximately 550 square miles over a period of 16 hours.
“This case highlights the effectiveness of the interagency search and rescue system,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Castongauy, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Cases like this also illustrate the importance of labeling your kayaks, canoes, kite boards and other recreational marine vehicles, so that in the event they are lost, or you are missing, we can reach out to contact you or return it.”
