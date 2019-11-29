MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — CBS3’s Holidayfest heads to downtown Media, where officials flipped the switch on the town’s beautiful Christmas tree. People are getting their walk on for Media’s Holiday Stroll.

State Street in Media has been wrapped in holiday trimmings, welcoming those out for a seasonal stroll.

“It’s so cute yeah all the wreaths on the streets around here it just makes you feel like it’s that time of year,” one woman said.

“It just reminds you of being a kid,” one man said.

The nostalgia was contagious inside of Deals, which has been in business for 36 years.

“A lot of big box stores have moved in around us but we are still able to compete,” Deals owner Don Naismith said.

Shoppers who held off on their holiday decorating or gift purchases lined up before continuing back out to the festive sidewalk scene.

Zubair Khan is the executive director of the Media Business Authority, and he says a lot goes into this special season and evening known as the Holiday Stroll and Festival of Lights.

“People are very supportive in Media. They come with their kids and families and support the business district,” Khan said.

As day turned to evening, brass band musicians ushered in the festive feel.

They played in anticipation of that one moment where the holiday centerpiece of every town comes alive.

Suddenly, the tree was lit, meaning that the holiday season here in Media is officially on.