PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting outside the Frankford Transportation Center. Philadelphia police found 12 shell casings at the shooting scene near Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street, just before midnight Thursday.
The 19-year-old victim was shot three times but made it to Frankford Hospital on his own.
Investigators are hoping to get a description of the gunman.
“We know there were at least 20 people on foot in the area, in the immediate area, when the shots were fired. Fortunately, there are SEPTA cameras, Philadelphia police real-time crime cameras, as well as numerous business cameras,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The victim is expected to survive.
So far, police have no motive for the violence.
