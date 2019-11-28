Comments
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Walmart store in Whitehall Township was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thanksgiving, just as stores prepare for the Black Friday shopping madness. Police say a bomb threat was made to the Walmart located at 2601 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township.
The store was evacuated and a search of the store determined that there was no threat, police say.
Walmart is currently preparing to reopen for Black Friday.
If you have any information about the incident or know who made the threat, call Whitehall Police at 610-437-4042 ext. 204.
