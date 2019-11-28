  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some high school football. It’s Turkey Bowl time.

Check out scores and highlights from all the big games across the Delaware Valley.

Woodrow Wilson defeats Camden 72-8
Audubon defeats Haddon Township 18-0
Camden Catholic defeats Paul VI 22-14
Interboro defeats Ridley 28-21
Chichester defeats Sun Valley 20-0
Haverford defeats Upper Darby 42-18
Father Judge defeats Lincoln 7-6
Boys’ Latin defeats Frankford 16-0
Archbishop Ryan defeats George Washington 20-7
Northeast defeats Central 36-16
Hatboro-Horsham defeats Upper Moreland 20-19
Bristol defeats Morrisville 40-6

