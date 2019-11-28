Comments
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Bensalem made an unusual rescue Thanksgiving morning. Bensalem Fire Rescue tweeted out photos of a horse stuck in a swimming pool on Ashton Road.
The horse is owned by a neighbor and it appears that the horse walked onto the pool cover.
Bensalem Township Firefighters, @BensalemPolice and civilians all assisted with a horse rescue this Thanksgiving morning. pic.twitter.com/M6scydXIAp
— Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) November 28, 2019
It took around 20 minutes for firefighters, police, and neighbors to safely pull the horse out of the pool.
