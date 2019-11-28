WEATHER ALERT:Wind Advisory In Effect Until 6 P.M. Today
By CBS3 Staff
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Bensalem made an unusual rescue Thanksgiving morning. Bensalem Fire Rescue tweeted out photos of a horse stuck in a swimming pool on Ashton Road.

The horse is owned by a neighbor and it appears that the horse walked onto the pool cover.

It took around 20 minutes for firefighters, police, and neighbors to safely pull the horse out of the pool.

