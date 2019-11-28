Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The HEADstrong Foundation made Thanksgiving a bit brighter for those who are in the hospital. The foundation served dinner to cancer patients and their families at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Thursday.
The organization strives to improve the life of cancer patients by helping them navigate emotional and financial obstacles.
“To bring smiles when smiles are a little harder to find has really been my greatest privilege,” HEADstrong President Cheryl Colleluori said.
This is the 13th year the Headstrong Foundation has brought the holidays to the hospital.
