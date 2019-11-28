Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing kite surfer last seen off the coast of Ocean City Thursday afternoon. Coast Guard officials say they received a call around 3:20 p.m., stating that a kite surfer wearing all black was seen drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard approximately 500 yards off of Corson Inlet.
Coast Guard officials say helicopter and boat crews were dispatched to locate the missing person.
If you have any information about the missing person, contact the Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4960.
