By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethlehem News, Local, Local TV

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Officers in Bethlehem made an unusual arrest on Wednesday night. According to police, they were called for reports of a suspicious individual rummaging through people’s trash on Chester Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a potbellied pig and after a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to wrangle the pig.

Bethlehem Police posted a picture to their Facebook page hoping to find the owner of the pig.

If no one claims it, the animal will eventually be put up for adoption.

