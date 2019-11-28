Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Officers in Bethlehem made an unusual arrest on Wednesday night. According to police, they were called for reports of a suspicious individual rummaging through people’s trash on Chester Road.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a potbellied pig and after a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to wrangle the pig.
Bethlehem Police posted a picture to their Facebook page hoping to find the owner of the pig.
If no one claims it, the animal will eventually be put up for adoption.
You must log in to post a comment.