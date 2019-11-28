  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cooper's Bar, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holiday is off to a violent start after two people were shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section overnight. Gunfire erupted outside Cooper’s Bar on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, just after two 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a security guard and a 33-year-old man were standing outside when a car pulled up and started firing at them.

The man was struck once in the arm.

The security guard returned fire, shooting the 27-year-old passenger in the hand.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Police are treating the men inside the car as suspects.

Comments