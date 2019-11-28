Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holiday is off to a violent start after two people were shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section overnight. Gunfire erupted outside Cooper’s Bar on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, just after two 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a security guard and a 33-year-old man were standing outside when a car pulled up and started firing at them.
The man was struck once in the arm.
The security guard returned fire, shooting the 27-year-old passenger in the hand.
Both victims are in stable condition.
Police are treating the men inside the car as suspects.
