PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The balloons in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade are grounded. High winds are making handling the balloons dangerous.
100th Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Road Closures
Crowds gathered Thursday morning for the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the U.S. but it is too windy for the large balloons, at least right now. A wind advisory has been issued for most of the region until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Parade officials tell CBS3 they could adjust their plans as the parade continues.
This is the 100th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.
