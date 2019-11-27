PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA police say the man accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys on a subway has been arrested. SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel says the suspect was captured after getting into an argument with his landlord.
CAPTURED!!! He got in an argument with his landlord. The landlord's next call…. pic.twitter.com/NMubNmrpX5
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) November 27, 2019
The double stabbing happened last Friday morning on the Broad-Ridge Spur subway line in Olney.
The teens took the Broad Street Line to the Olney Transportation Center at Broad Street and Olney Avenue and walked themselves to Albert Einstein Hospital.
One of the teens was critically injured in the stabbing.
It’s not clear what led to the stabbing.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
