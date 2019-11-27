BREAKING:Man Accused Of Stabbing Two 17-Year-Old Boys On SEPTA Subway Arrested, Transit Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA police say the man accused of stabbing two 17-year-old boys on a subway has been arrested. SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel says the suspect was captured after getting into an argument with his landlord.

The double stabbing happened last Friday morning on the Broad-Ridge Spur subway line in Olney.

The teens took the Broad Street Line to the Olney Transportation Center at Broad Street and Olney Avenue and walked themselves to Albert Einstein Hospital.

One of the teens was critically injured in the stabbing.

It’s not clear what led to the stabbing.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

