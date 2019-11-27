PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local boy received quite the surprise at Wednesday night’s Sixers-Kings game. Staff Sergeant Ivan Thomas, a North Philadelphia native, returned home from deployment in South Korea and surprised his 12-year-old son Ivan on the court during a stoppage in the first quarter.
Ivan and his dad were reunited for the first time in 18 months.
Check out the heartwarming moment below as Thomas returned home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.
Welcome home, sir. pic.twitter.com/s8AONijVRZ
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 28, 2019
The Sixers say Ivan thought he was representing on his father’s behalf during the Toyota Military Salute of the Game ceremony when his father ran out to meet him on the court.
Thomas was most recently stationed at Osan Air Force Base in South Korea and is set to retire from active duty.
The Sixers hosted the Kings at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night.
