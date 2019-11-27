PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The remains of a Marine killed in World War II were returned home to our area Wednesday. The remains of Joseph Boschetti were identified using DNA 75 years after he died while fighting in the Pacific.
“A Marine never leaves anybody behind, at least we like to think that way,” Vietnam veteran Earl James said.
Boschetti was one of 1,020 soldiers who died on Nov. 20, 1943, in the Battle of Tarawa, but his body was never identified.
That was up until this year after his younger brother sent his DNA, linking him to his brother’s remains in Hawaii.
Boschetti would have been 99 years old today if he was still alive.
There are more than 72,000 World War II service members that remain unaccounted for.
