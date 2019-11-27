  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. Police say Fatima Martinez was last seen leaving her home around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of South 8th Street in South Philadelphia.

Fatima was last seen wearing a blue jacket, yellow shirt and black Vans.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department/CBS3)

She’s known to frequent the area of 7th and Mifflin Streets, according to police.

Anyone with information about Fatima is being urged to contact police at 215-686-3013.

