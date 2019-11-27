Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday. Police say Fatima Martinez was last seen leaving her home around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of South 8th Street in South Philadelphia.
Fatima was last seen wearing a blue jacket, yellow shirt and black Vans.
She’s known to frequent the area of 7th and Mifflin Streets, according to police.
Anyone with information about Fatima is being urged to contact police at 215-686-3013.
