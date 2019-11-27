Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for pickpocket suspects accused of stealing a woman’s wallet from her purse while grocery shopping in Evesham Township. Officials say the woman was shopping in the produce section of the Whole Foods Market in Marlton.
Police say the suspects used the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $2,000 worth of electronics from the Marlton Apple store on the same day.
Police warn purse thieves look for the following:
- A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside her.
- A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.
- A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.
- A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.
- A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.
- Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.
- Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.
If anyone recognizes the suspects, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
You must log in to post a comment.