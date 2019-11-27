By CBS3 Staff
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for pickpocket suspects accused of stealing a woman’s wallet from her purse while grocery shopping in Evesham Township. Officials say the woman was shopping in the produce section of the Whole Foods Market in Marlton.

Credit: Evesham Township Police Department

Police say the suspects used the victim’s credit cards to purchase over $2,000 worth of electronics from the Marlton Apple store on the same day.

Police warn purse thieves look for the following:

  • A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside her.
  • A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.
  • A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.
  • A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.
  • A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.
  • Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.
  • Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

