PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – AAA expects tens of thousands of travelers to take flight on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. The lines have been very long at Philadelphia International Airport this morning.
Experts say the airport could see 92,000 travelers on Wednesday alone.
Sun is rising on a busy travel day at #PHLairport. Over 92,300 people will pass through today. Remember, arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights, three for international- and leave plenty of time if parking. More travel tips at https://t.co/KTba92lzxI. #SafeTravels pic.twitter.com/7wYJ6QowHz
— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) November 27, 2019
Saturday and Sunday of this coming weekend are also expected to see record numbers of travelers.
