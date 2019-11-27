By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Thanksgiving Travel


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – AAA expects tens of thousands of travelers to take flight on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year. The lines have been very long at Philadelphia International Airport this morning.

Experts say the airport could see 92,000 travelers on Wednesday alone.

Saturday and Sunday of this coming weekend are also expected to see record numbers of travelers.

To check the status of your flight at PHL, click here.

Comments