PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded after being shot multiple times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia a day before Thanksgiving. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of East Cambria Street, shortly before noon.
Philadelphia police say the teen boy was shot in the chest and the left arm.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
