PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities in Philadelphia seized more than 20,000 counterfeit toothbrush heads that were heading for Delran, New Jersey. U.S. Customs Border Protection officers detained the shipment of Oral-B toothbrush heads on Oct. 1.
They suspected they were counterfeit products because of poor packaging and low quality.
The shipment contained 1,200 10-pack and 2,800 three-pack toothbrush heads marked with the Oral-B brand name.
Customs officers worked with the CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Centers for Excellence and Expertise to verify the products were counterfeit and seized the shipment on Nov. 7.
Officials say counterfeit toothbrush heads, and all counterfeit health care products, are a threat to consumers because they are made in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken consumers or cause bleeding to a person’s gums or mouth. Structural defects could also cause the brush head to detach and choke the person.
If the products were authentic, they suggested retail would be $95,600.
You must log in to post a comment.