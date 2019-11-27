Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials teamed up to give thanks to veterans who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving. Rep. Angel Cruz hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon for veterans on Wednesday.
The veterans enjoyed many warm Thanksgiving delicacies.
“Some of them don’t have families to go to for Thanksgiving. Doing something like this, bringing them a homecooked meal is very important. It’s a little way of us to saying thank you for your services that you’ve given us,” Cruz said.
It’s the second year Cruz has attended the event and he says he’s grateful for those veterans who came out.
