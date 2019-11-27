PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizations that are making a difference in the fight against violence on Philadelphia streets were honored Wednesday night in an unusual venue.

It’s the circus with soul, and Wednesday night it took some time to honor organizations that are combating violence in Philadelphia.

“We’re an early initiative intervention/prevention program. We keep the youth off the streets from the ages of 12 to 24,” said Rickey Duncan, executive director of New Options More Opportunities.

NOMO was just one of several anti-violence organizations that were honored at Universoul Circus’ Violence Prevention Night.

“We know most of their situations going on through the city is we’re trying to change their way of thinking but the way them kids are thinking these days is they’re thinking of ways to eat, so what we’re doing is providing a meal for them by giving them $100 a week for them to put in their pocket,” Duncan said.

NOMO currently helps keep 150 kids off the streets of Philadelphia. It was one of 10 organizations recognized alongside Philadelphia Police.

Duncan says it’s an honor to be recognized but the work doesn’t stop here. He’s hopeful others join in on the fight against violence.

“We need more funding inside the city to make sure other programs can open up and operate in the city,” he said.

If you have an organization that focuses on preventing gun violence, you could qualify to receive grants up to $20,000 through the Office of Violence Prevention.